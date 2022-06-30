Staying hot & breezy for Thursday

Meteorologist John Gross has your morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the return of some heat along with stronger winds and some more sunshine!

Rain and t-storm chances do return for Friday. However, the holiday weekend is still overall looking very warm and mostly dry.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We’re expecting a mostly dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies going into the afternoon. A low end shower chance will hold north of the Bay near Roscommon and Alcona, but even that chance will be slim to none.

Highs later this afternoon will reach back into the 80s near 90. Dew points will stay around 60, so not as humid for today.

Winds will stay breezy; peaking into this afternoon from the SW around 10-15 mph sustained and gusting near 25-30 mph.

Clouds will overall increase going into the evening and early overnight hours. Most should still stay dry into tonight. Rain and t-storm chances north of the Bay past midnight will begin to increase.

Lows tonight will stay warm in the 60s.

Friday

We’re expecting a better chance for the return of rain and a few t-storms along a passing cold front. This isn’t expected to be an all day rain. If you’re not actively experiencing rain falling, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Similar to Wednesday, areas north of the Bay will have the greater chance to receive showers and t-storms for the morning hours. Rain chances for areas near the Tri-Cities and south will increase closer to lunchtime and into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will still be very warm in the 80s.

Rain chances will begin to decrease later into the evening. Any lingering showers will stand the best chance south near Flint along I-69.

Lows Friday night will be cooler behind the cold front in the 50s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Our weekend is continuing to trend dry with more sunshine and warm temperatures staying near average for early July. A pop-up shower both days can’t completely be ruled out, but those chances are negligible at this point.

Saturday could start with a few more clouds for the morning, then more sunshine is in store for the PM hours. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday could have a few more clouds to deal with, but still plenty of sunshine is expected at this time. Highs again back into the low 80s.

Monday for the 4th will bring back the chance for a few showers. With that said, the chances is looking low at this point. Still something to keep in mind as we approach the holiday. We overall can anticipate plenty of dry time this weekend. Give the weekend a look on the full 7-Day Forecast!

