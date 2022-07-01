Advertisement

3 residents, firefighter hospitalized in Mt. Morris apartment fire

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - Three residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Mt. Morris.

Crews were called to Bristol Court Apartments at 5:08 a.m. Friday, July 1.

Three people jumped from the second floor of the apartment building to escape the fire and a firefighter was injured while searching the building, according to Mt. Morris Fire Chief James Young. All four are in good condition.

At this time, it’s unknown how the fire started.

