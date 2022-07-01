3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire.

Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint Fire Department.

The Flint Police Department took three suspects into custody in connection with this fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

