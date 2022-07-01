Advertisement

3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire.

Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint Fire Department.

The Flint Police Department took three suspects into custody in connection with this fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of money
Business expansion bringing 24 new jobs, $8M investment in Flint
A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare.
Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
GHOST assists in Grand Traverse Co. sting operation
fire
Teen dies in Mt Morris Twp house fire