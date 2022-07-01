4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township.

A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on Old 27 Highway when a 2020 Ford Edge pulling a trailer with a jet ski heading west on County Road did not stop at the intersection, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Sierra struck the Edge as it entered the intersection, Michigan State Police said.

The driver of the Edge, a 55-year-old man from Perkinston, Mississippi, was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries. The female passengers, a 22-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Perkinston, Mississippi, were taken to Munson Grayling Hospital.

The driver of the Sierra, a 55-year-old man from Roscommon, was taken to Munson Grayling Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Houghton Lake EMS, and Lyon Township EMS.

