Allegiant will become official airline of Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Allegiant and the Detroit Pistons announced they are entering a multi-year partnership designating Allegiant the “Official Airline of the Detroit Pistons.”

The partnership with the Pistons begins Friday, July 1.

“We believe the same can be said about air travel. The Pistons are an ideal partner for us because of our shared core values, especially our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Flint’s Bishop International Airport became a home base for the airline in February of this year. Allegiant says it caters to the greater Detroit area via Flint. Allegiant invested more than $117 million into its Grand Rapids and Flint bases, permanently stationing nearly 200 employees in the state.

Allegiant will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Pistons Pride Night, an annual event recognizing the efforts of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to achieve equality.

In addition to Pistons Pride Night, Allegiant says it will engage basketball fans across Michigan through activations, sweepstakes, and sponsored content.

“We are excited to welcome Allegiant as the official airline of the Detroit Pistons,” said Brenden Mallette, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement for the Detroit Pistons. “Both Allegiant and the Pistons organization share a core value of commitment and service to Michigan and our communities.”

The partnership with the Pistons expands the airline’s ties to sports organizations and teams. According to customer surveys, nearly a quarter of all Allegiant travelers say they are NBA fans.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.