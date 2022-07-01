Bay City Fireworks Festival in need of more volunteers

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday was the first night of the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

To put on the show, an army of volunteers are needed but this year the help was hard to come by.

“My family is all here; we get to have a lot of fun,” said festival goer Wesley Waibel.

Cyndi Procunier is one of the festival’s gate coordinators.

“It takes an army to make it work,” Procunier said. “If I don’t have 75 hours within these five days, I’m missing something.”

100 percent of the festival is put on by volunteers, but finding those volunteers is a challenge.

“We definitely have been scrambling to find volunteers. Because it’s volunteering. It’s giving up your time because you want to, not because you’re getting paid to,” Procunier said.

Procunier said it is the lack of compensation keeping some from volunteering, and others leave town.

“This is a big event that brings in a ton of money to the city, but those who live close by in the city, like to try to get out of it,” Procunier said.

Property manager Jordon Larouche said he spent the week installing miles of fencing from morning to night.

“This week has been crunch time,” Larouche said.

He said he is ready to see a younger generation of volunteers step up to the plate.

“Most of the volunteers that we have, they’ve been here for years. It’s time for this new generation to come forward and help out and get involved and keep this fireworks festival going for another 50 years,” Larouche said.

Procunier and Larouche are recruiting more volunteers to donate their time Friday and Saturday or help tear down after the festival ends.

Procunier said being a part of a successful festival is priceless.

“Seeing the pieces come together yesterday and watching every piece come together is just phenomenal,” Procunier said.

