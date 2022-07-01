Business expansion bringing 24 new jobs, $8M investment in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A plastic recycling company will bring 24 manufacturing jobs to Flint and generate a total capital investment of $8 million.

The project at Island Plastics, a subsidiary of ACI Plastics Inc., is supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund. ACI plans to invest in an existing facility in Flint to make a state-of-the-art system where it will recycle material for resale to different industries.

“This investment by Island Plastics will create 24 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Flint and prove our dedication to attracting and growing businesses that create opportunity and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices that ensure long-term economic growth,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Together, we will continue putting Michiganders first and investing in our talented manufacturing workforce and innovative businesses so they can thrive. Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing. Our future is bright, and investments like this one by Island Plastics will help us continue moving our state forward.”

This project is supported by a $150,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. It will also establish the company’s presence and future investment in Michigan, according to Whitmer’s office.

The city of Flint provided a dedicated concierge services package with an estimated value of $11,059.

“The city of Flint is excited to see this expansion take place. Flint is open for business, and we hope opportunities like this encourage other businesses to come to Flint and keep their operations here,” said city of Flint Economic Development Director Samantha Fountain.

