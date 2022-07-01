Clearing out tonight, beautiful weekend ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a bit cloudier today and some areas have seen showers and thunderstorms, things will be clearing up just in time for the busy holiday weekend.

Whether you’re heading north or staying close to home, high pressure should keep much of the state dry through the traditional weekend on Saturday and Sunday, before our next system approaches the area on Monday. Fireworks displays over the weekend should be safe, but Monday evening we’ll have to keep a close eye on.

Until then, we hope you have a chance to enjoy the beautiful weekend. Stay safe and safe travels!

This Evening & Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for most of the area through sunset (9:20 PM), but expect clearing to take over late tonight into Saturday morning.

Although there are a few thunderstorms in our southeastern areas as of 5:30 PM, those should move out soon. If you’re northwest of Genesee, Lapeer, or Sanilac counties, you’re likely safe from any rain the rest of the night, so Friday evening plans are a full go.

Temperatures are a mix of 70s and 80s for now and behind the cold front should fall into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will drop off and become light and variable overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

We're back in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday. (WNEM)

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar, with plenty of sun expected most days. Skies may occasionally go partly sunny on Saturday afternoon and evening, but skies will be bright all day long. We do not expect any showers either day at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on things through the weekend.

High temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs both days are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s, with tolerable levels of humidity. Winds on Saturday will be out of the west northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with a southeasterly flow likely turning southerly or southwesterly through the day on Sunday, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, both Saturday night and Sunday night.

4th of July (Monday)

Monday should start on the dry side for the 4th of July, but clouds will increase through the day as our next system approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will become possible during the evening and will remain possible into Monday night.

Highs on Monday will warm into the lower to upper 80s ahead of any showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening. (WNEM)

Being a few days away, specific timing is tough to pin down for the moment, but if you have plans to attend any of the fireworks shows around Mid-Michigan on Monday evening, stay tuned to the forecast as we head into the holiday itself.

