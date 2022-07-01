Flint water crisis prosecution files motion for cases to continue

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint water Prosecution led by Solicitor General Fadwa Hammound and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday they have filed two sets of motions to continue the prosecution of nine people related to the water crisis.

Residents can find the motions here.

“The Supreme Court did not question the merit of our cases, nor evaluate the evidence in these proceedings,” Hammoud said. “Judge Newblatt, serving as the one-man grand juror, relied on a decades-long process to evaluate substantial evidence presented in these cases and issued indictments based on that evidence. The opinion issued by the Court outlined new rules regarding the process related to Michigan’s one-man grand jury statute and these motions comply with those rules. We are confident that the evidence in these cases supports the charges and look forward to proving that in court.”

The first motions apply to defendants facing felony charges. The prosecution team is asking for cases to remain in District Court for preliminary exams to follow the Supreme Court’s opinion.

The second motions apply to defendants with misdemeanor charges.

“These motions confirm our commitment to keep fighting for the people of Flint,” Worthy said. “As prosecutors, it is our duty to pursue all available means to secure justice for the people we serve, and I am committed to seeing this prosecution through to its conclusion.”

The criminal charges issued to the nine defendants can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.