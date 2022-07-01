GHOST assists in Grand Traverse Co. sting operation

GRAND TRAVERSE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a sting operation that brought eight suspects from four different counties into custody.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office led Operation TC Safe, which happened on June 8 and June 9. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) as well as local, state, and federal authorities.

During the undercover operation, officers posed as underaged males and females to talk with individuals. Law enforcement did not initiate the contact, the individuals started the conversations with the undercover officers, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley.

When the suspects arrived at the location with the intention of having sex with a minor for money, the suspects were arrested, Bensley stated.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose, a four-year felony, and use of a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony:

Adam Thomas Altobello, 31, from Traverse City

Duane Michael Straubel, 66, from Traverse City

Joseph Roland Urso, 28, from Lake City

Joshua James Horrigan, 43, from Traverse City. Horrigan also has an extraditable warrant from Indiana for dangerous drugs, Bensley stated.

Marvin Josue Guzman, 26, from Travers City

Daniel Joseph Symons, 22, from Charlevoix. Symons was on bond for criminal sexual conduct in Charleviox County, Bensley stated.

Jose Antonio De La Torre, 28, from Elk Rapids

Brenton Alan Evans, 37, from Rapid City

While the specific locations were not disclosed, Bensley said all eight suspects were arrested in Grand Traverse County.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Traverse City Police Department, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, Traverse Narcotics Team, Homeland Security, FBI, Michigan State Police Intelligence Unit, and the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office.

