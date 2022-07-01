Mid-Michigan drivers prepare for 4th of July weekend traffic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Highways will be filled this weekend as families head north to get to their pure Michigan vacation destinations.

AAA estimates more than 1.7 million residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more this weekend.

“It just be kind of nice to get somewhere, it’s warm here now, but somewhere different you know, just to be around a lot of people and kind of get back to normal,” said Brian Bowen, Saginaw resident.

The Fourth of July weekend is in full swing.

Thousands of Michiganders have already taken to the roads to get the festivities started.

Like most travelers, there is one drawback to driving to your holiday fun - the traffic.

“I know this year will really be a lot of people traveling because all the stuff we’ve been through,” Bowen said.

Road warriors told TV5 the best way to get through the nightmare of traffic backups.

“Pack a lunch because you’re gonna be stuck in traffic. So, you know, just be patient, really,” Bowen said.

“There’s going to be traffic so just expect it and be patient,” said Jennifer Fay, traveler.

“To not rush and take your time, be safe, safe travels. So, they’re not getting into an accident or anything,” said Hannah Chauvette, traveler.

One parent said when traveling with children, make sure to pack ahead of time so nothing gets forgotten.

“All their games, charger, books, toys, whatever. Have it all set with them,” Chauvette said.

According to AAA, this Fourth of July the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.86, 26 cents higher then Memorial Day.

