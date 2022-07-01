MSP: 2-year-old who was listed in critical condition after falling into pool has died

Zilwaukee, Mich. (WNEM) - A 2-year-old who was listed in critical condition after falling into a pool in Saginaw County has died, according to the Michigan State Police Department.

This happened at a Zilwaukee home on June 15 at about 5:40 p.m. The 2-year-old fell in a pool and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say there were no other reported injuries.

MSP announced they were investigating this as a near drowning before the child died.

