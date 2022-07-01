Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd.

No one was injured, but the fire completely destroyed the building, the daycare posted on Facebook.

The fire is under investigation.

