Advertisement

Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare.
A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd.

No one was injured, but the fire completely destroyed the building, the daycare posted on Facebook.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of money
Business expansion bringing 24 new jobs, $8M investment in Flint
Stock photo.
3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
GHOST assists in Grand Traverse Co. sting operation
fire
Teen dies in Mt Morris Twp house fire