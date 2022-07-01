Rain & storm chances Friday, mostly dry for the holiday weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking rain chances for your Friday along with a few thunderstorms.

Past that going into the holiday weekend, we’re still trending mostly dry with some more sunshine.

Low end rain chances will hold going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Another chance to receive some much needed rain across the region today. This won’t be an all day rain.

A cold front will be moving from the northwest to the southeast going from the morning into the afternoon. Rain chances will be greatest north of the Bay for the morning. From the Tri-Cities and south from the mid-morning into the afternoon and early evening.

Highs won’t be as hot today, but still warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds start from the SW and change more towards the NW after the cold front passes through around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph.

Chance for a few more showers south near Flint will still hold later into the afternoon and early evening. Greater storm chances will hold south near Detroit into the evening. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) just south of Flint for later this afternoon and evening for a few strong storms.

While a few strong storms could sneak into areas near Flint, we’re not expecting a big severe weather outbreak.

Past dinnertime into the later evening and tonight should be dry. Good news for fireworks shows! Lows tonight drop back into the 50s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Our weekend is continuing to trend dry with more sunshine and warm temperatures staying near average for early July. A pop-up shower both days can’t completely be ruled out, but those chances are negligible at this point.

Saturday could start with a few more clouds for the morning, then more sunshine is in store for the PM hours. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday could have a few more clouds to deal with, but still plenty of sunshine is expected at this time. Highs again back into the low 80s. Pop -up shower will stay around 20%; most of the day should stay dry.

Monday for the 4th will bring back the chance for a few showers. With that said, the chances is looking low at this point. Still something to keep in mind as we approach the holiday. We overall can anticipate plenty of dry time this weekend.

Give the weekend a look on the full 7-Day Forecast!

