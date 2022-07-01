Teen dies in Mt Morris Twp house fire

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old girl is dead following a house fire in Mt. Morris Township.

First responders from the Mt. Morris Township police and fire departments were sent to the 3100 block of N. Linden Road at 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Authorities believe the fire started from a clothes dryer in the basement where the 15-year-old girl was found.

Investigators believe the teen passed away from smoke inhalation, but officials are still waiting for the results of an autopsy, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.

