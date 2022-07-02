Gorgeous weekend weather, rain chances returning this upcoming week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend has started off on a beautiful note with mostly clear skies and comfortable air. The weekend stays in great shape with plenty of sun to go around, lower humidity, a comfortably mild temperatures. Rain chances make a return Monday evening, and they’ll exit from time-to-time this upcoming week.

Today

Out the door, skies are mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind is calm and roadways are dry. If you’re hitting the roadways this morning for your weekend travels, everything is in great shape! The mostly sunny skies will continue all day, though there will be brief periods where skies will have more of a partly cloudy coverage. Today, highs reach up to around 83 for the Tri-Cities and Flint, but even the Thumb and our northern counties see temperatures around 80 degrees this afternoon. Wind speeds will be between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, with the strongest speeds in the late-afternoon. The wind direction will be from the northwest.

Highs Saturday will be right around normal for early July. (WNEM)

Tonight

Sunset is around 9:20 PM tonight, and skies will be partly to mostly clear. Overall, if you have any outdoor plans, the weather is in great shape for it! Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping comfortably into the 50s. The low for the Tri-Cities and Flint is around 55, the Thumb will fall to around 53, and our northern counties will check-in around 50 degrees by Sunday morning. The wind will start to take a northeasterly direction with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures Saturday night will be comfortable in the 50s! (WNEM)

Sunday

Sunday sees more mostly sunny skies with high pressure in place. Some of the high-resolution weather models have been pointing to the fact that a pop-up shower is possible Sunday, but no wash-out is expected by any stretch. If any showers form, it will be hard for them to reach the ground in the first place. Overall, go ahead with your plans on Sunday and enjoy another day with temperatures up to around 83 degrees! The wind will make a shift from the east to the west during the daytime, but the initial easterly direction will keep the Thumb cooler in the upper 70s. That wind will have a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, though an east wind early in the day will hold back the Thumb slightly. (WNEM)

Fourth of July

Independence Day will be warmer than the weekend with temperatures up to around 88 degrees. The humidity will also start to increase. The next system passing by the Great Lakes is projected to bring rain and thunderstorms after a mostly sunny start to the day. This will be a rain chance to keep an eye on as the timing currently has it in the evening, though much of it after-dark. This coincides with the Fourth of July where many will still be outside enjoying the weather, so it would be a good idea to have a back-up plan in place! Keep tabs on updates to the forecast as we approach Monday.

There are more rain chances this upcoming week, give them a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

