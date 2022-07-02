Kids, parents try to find new daycare options after center goes up in flames

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens of kids and parents are now trying to find new day care options after a Flint center went up in flames.

The owners tell TV5, it feels like losing a family member.

“It was just, you know, it’s like there’s 20 years of my life, you know, gone,” said Gloria Chatman.

Chatman is the owner of Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center. She vows to rebuild after a fire destroyed their livelihood.

“Even with the current children that we have now and staff and…it’s, it hurts that we’re not going to see them every day,” said Venita Hiler, the program director.

When she had her first child, her mom, Gloria, didn’t know any close, safe, daycares, so she bought the building from three dentists.

“It meant the world to me. I’ve been working here since we opened, since we transformed it from a dentist’s office to a day care, so I’ve been here the whole time,” Hiler said.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Thursday, just before the center was scheduled to open.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building is a total loss. A state of Michigan arson investigator is now looking into the case.

Chatman doubts it’s arson.

“But I would never think in a million years anyone would do anything like that so, I, myself, personally just didn’t even think of anything like that happening,” Chatman said.

According to Hiler, more than 70 kids are currently enrolled, with nearly 50 showing up every day, they had eight employees.

Thousands of kids have come through, some now grown, bringing children of their own.

“It’s a lot of history in this building. A lot of love, lot of memories, things that we can’t definitely get back, you know, pictures and things like that, but, you know, it’s always be in our hearts. Always,” Hiler said.

