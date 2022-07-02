Man in critical condition, woman injured following early morning shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Flint.
State Police said investigators responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning outside a residence on the 2700 block of Sloan Street.
Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot. The man sustained serious injuries. The woman suffered non-life threating injuries.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
