Man in critical condition, woman injured following early morning shooting

File photo
File photo(Source: MGN)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Flint.

State Police said investigators responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning outside a residence on the 2700 block of Sloan Street.

Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot. The man sustained serious injuries. The woman suffered non-life threating injuries.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

