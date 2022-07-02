Red Cross: Genesee Twp. apartment fire displaces 16 families

GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Several mid-Michigan residents have lost everything after a fire tore through their apartment building Friday morning.

Four people including a firefighter were injured after the flames spread through multiple units at the Bristol Court Apartments in Genesee Township.

The American Red Cross is now helping about 40 people who were displaced.

“Some of them have lost everything , they’re feeling a little lost today,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Bay Michigan Becky Gaskin.

Tenants in Bristol Court Apartments woke up to flames tearing through the complex early Friday morning.

“You’re seeing families in their darkest hour,” Gaskin said.

The Mt. Morris Fire Chief said three people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames and a firefighter was injured while searching the building.

Gaskin says the blaze displaced 16 families.

“Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering by mobilizing the power of our volunteers,” Gaskin said.

Volunteers, like Tamisha Naylor, jumped into action.

“It is definitely a complete loss. They need shelter, some need clothing, food assistance, everything because they don’t have anything at all. They can’t even go back to their homes,” Naylor said.

Naylor is assisting families and most of them are coming in empty handed.

“It’s really sad, the things that they have to go through. One client, she said she just moved their and had only been there a month, and she lost everything. Another client said she lost her cat,” Naylor said.

Gaskin said the American Red Cross is hearing an overwhelming amount of heartbreaking stories just like those this summer.

“Every single day it feels like we’re responding to another home fire,” Gaskin said.

She said this fire added to the total of 25 households they have serviced this week.

“We’re trying to respond as much as we can as quickly as we can. We have teams going out to install those smoke detectors each day and we’re just tackling it the best we can,” Gaskin said.

To try to prevent these disasters, the American Red Cross is providing free smoke detector installation across the state of Michigan.

