Staying mostly dry tonight into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice second half to the holiday weekend with mostly dry conditions.

We do get a bit more heat on the 4th with some much needed rain chances returning past the holiday.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight

After a mostly sunny start to the weekend, we can expect more sunshine into the evening hours with a few more clouds. Sunset is around 9:20 PM.

While the chance is slim, we can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles or pop up shower going into tonight. With that said, any rain will have a hard time reaching the ground with a drier air mass in play. Outdoor plans along with firework shows tonight should still be good to go!

Lows tonight will be comfortable in the 50s. North of the Bay will have the chance to dip into the upper 40s. Winds tonight will mainly be from the NW around 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Trending to more of a partly to mostly sunny dry. Like last night, the chance of a few sprinkles or pop up shower will be slim, but many will most likely be dry for the rest of the weekend.

Highs Sunday will reach back into the low to mid 80s! Winds more from the SW around 5-10 mph.

4th of July (Monday)

Another mostly dry day looking likely to start the week on Monday. Expecting some sunshine to start the AM. Clouds will slowly increase going into the PM hours, but most of the daytime hours should remain dry.

Highs for Monday will be slightly warmer in the 80s approaching 90!

Later into the evening and especially overnight into Tuesday AM will be out next decent chance for some more showers and t-storms. Good news for the lawns, gardens, and farmers!

Next Week

Past the holiday weekend, a few more rain chances will scattered the week. Our best chance for now is still looking to come Tuesday. Early estimates have some areas receiving around 1″. While this would be great, it is still an early look. Something we will keep you updated on. Highs Tuesday back in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also carry some general shower chances, but the confidence isn’t as high at the moment. Probably can expect some dry time in-between any development for now. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday into next weekend is trending drier with some more sunshine! Highs still in the low 80s.

Get the latest 7 Day Forecast for your area here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.