Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Akron, Ohio, released body camera video of Jayland Walker and confirmed he was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police, WOIO reported.

Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett hosted a press conference Sunday where the footage was shown.

“If Jayland reflects the character of this family, which I continually heard that he did, you raised a good son,” Mylett said as he offered condolences to Walker’s family.

The video’s release comes as demonstrations are taking place around the city, with at least two planned for Sunday. Walker’s family have asked that all demonstrations remain peaceful, saying it is what the 25-year-old would have wanted.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland planned a protest outside the Justice Center. According to Akron NAACP, a march from Quaker Station to Akron City Hall was scheduled immediately after the press conference.

Tensions rose Saturday when police placed barricades in front of department headquarters, in an apparent attempt to keep protestors from the entrance.

The deadly shooting took place June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood after a short pursuit.

Police said a short chase began when a man, later identified as Walker, did not pull over for a traffic stop. According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he jumped out and fled.

Mylett confirmed new details Sunday, including that Walker was unarmed when eight officers shot at him. He also said investigators found a gun inside Walker’s vehicle following the chase.

The bodycam video shows Walker, wearing a ski mask, exit the car and run from officers, who unsuccessfully attempt to stop him with a stun-gun.

Several officers begin firing their guns shortly after Walker takes off running, according to the video.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mylett, the department does not yet know the number of bullets fired, but the medical examiner’s report suggests there were over 60 wounds to Walker’s body.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

Mylett said the officers involved are fully cooperating with the investigation and have not given statements yet.

He urged the public to remain patient as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations works to complete their investigation.

Police Chief Steve Mylett says the medical examiner's report shows Jayland Walker had over 60 wounds on his body. (Credit: WEWS via CNN Newsource)

Walker’s family and their legal representation were permitted to review the video before it was released to the public.

In a press conference on Thursday, his family called for justice and demanded accountability from the department.

