Church builds Sanford family new home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sanford family is getting a fresh start with a brand-new home after their home was destroyed in 2020 by the floods.

After a plot of land was donated to a local church, and thousands of hours put in by volunteers, they will be able to move into their new house soon.

“I don’t want to leave, like it’s just, it’s so safe, it feels safe, it feels like a home. It feels like everything that we’ve ever dreamed of,” Tonia Uphold, one of the people getting new home. “Knowing that there’s so many people out there that just didn’t ask questions, they just showed us their love, like, and not a lot of, you don’t get that from a lot of communities.”

Uphold, their husband Howard Brackett and their three kids lost their home in the 2020 flood. After spending FEMA money to rebuild what they could, they found out it was still unlivable.

“You know, for 20 years I’ve been doing nonprofit service work like this, and this is one the top families I’ve ever got a chance to work with because they are so grateful,” said John Engler, the pastor of One Church.

The family joined long term recovery, a group that helps people like them get their lives back.

That’s when they were matched with One Church. The church was donated this plot of land.

“We always say, you know, it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. It’s an ability to have a better life, have people to walk through to help make better decisions,” Engler said.

Through volunteers, donations, materials charged at cost, the house will be ready in a couple weeks. It was put together in just three months.

“It’s humbling. Like, it’s not even going to be my home, but to see that is just beyond humbling,” Engler said.

The family has been coming by nearly every day to help with the construction and clean up.

“Now when we come home, we just like sit and relax and not have the burden or the worry of what to do next. We’re going to be home in a few weeks and that’s just a surreal feeling,” Uphold said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.