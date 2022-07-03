Nice weather holds Sunday, rain chances return Monday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first half of the holiday weekend got off on a great note weather-wise! More of those nice conditions continue on Sunday with temperatures also checking in close to the same as Saturday. Rain chances return Monday evening, though the bulk of the rain is starting to lean a little further into Tuesday. If you have any outdoor plans Monday evening, it would be a good idea to have a back-up plan in case you get caught by a shower or thunderstorm!

Today

Conditions are off to another refreshing start this morning with most sitting in the middle 50s, though our northern tier of counties are actually around 48 to 49 degrees. The wind is calm and skies are mostly clear, they’ll stay mostly clear/sunny through the rest of the daytime! Any Fourth of July plans you have today are also in good shape. The sun will help warm up the area to the middle 70s by noon, eventually to around 83 this afternoon. However, the easterly wind initially today will hold back temperatures in the Thumb, where upper 70s are more on-par. That wind shifts to the west this afternoon, but speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday sees temperatures similar to Saturday, though the Thumb will be cooler. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight, with sunset checking in around 9:20 PM. Lows will stay slightly milder though as a warmer airmass starts to usher in. Expect a low of 61 degrees with a light & variable wind.

Monday & Tuesday

The Fourth of July starts off on a beautiful note just like both days this weekend, but cloud coverage increases heading through the afternoon. This will be ahead of the rain chance in the evening. As mentioned above, the bulk of rainfall does look like it will lean more into Monday night and Tuesday, but a few showers and isolated storms a certainly a possibility near sundown Monday.

Another factor to our rain chance is how a thunderstorm complex to our west on Monday behaves. That complex still has variability to where it tracks, which will dictate what we see in Mid-Michigan. If it stays farther south, then our thunderstorm chance is lower, along with our severe weather risk. If the complex tracks more northerly, then our storm chance is definitely higher and a severe storm or two within the complex will be possible. If we do see any severe weather, it will primarily be a heavy wind and rain threat. Large hail around 1″ in diameter is also possible, though that chance is lower. As always, we’ll let you know if anything changes, keep tabs right here!

The remnants of a thunderstorm complex to our west will dictate what activity is seen in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Rain on Tuesday will also be dictated to a certain degree by what happens Monday night, but it does look like rain chances are slightly better heading into Tuesday. This won’t be enough rain to pull us out of our abnormally dry conditions, but it’s certainly something we could still use around the region! Highs Monday reach up to 88 degrees with increasing humidity, then Tuesday is slightly cooler with a high of 84.

The Fourth of July will be a warmer day with increasing humidity. (WNEM)

For a look at rain chances the rest of the week, give the 7-Day Forecast a check!

