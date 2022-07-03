Advertisement

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life.(Source: WFAA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers — the state’s elite police force — would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a theme park raft carrying the boy and five other family...
Family sues after 11-year-old boy killed in theme park accident
The lawsuit alleges the amusement park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 11-year-old drowns at theme park
The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered...
Deaths of mother, 3 kids being investigated as triple-murder suicide
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus