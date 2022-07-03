Quiet tonight, late storm chances for the 4th of July

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re still tracking a nice and quiet end to the holiday weekend.

The 4th of July is trending hotter with storm chances return later into the night. This could affect some firework shows. With that said, chances for anything severe still remain low.

Past this, rain chances will be hard to come by, but a few more low chances are scattered through the week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening /Tonight (Sunday)

We are still looking at a dry rest of the day with some more sunshine. Outdoor plans along with any firework shows tonight should be good to go weather wise. Sunset around 9:20 PM.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into the overnight hours into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will stay mild near 60. Winds generally light around 5-10 mph from the west.

4th of July (Monday)

Another mostly dry day looking likely to start the week on Monday. Expecting some sunshine to start the AM. Clouds will slowly increase going into the PM hours, but most of the daytime hours should remain dry.

Highs for Monday will be slightly warmer in the 80s approaching 90! Winds from the SW around 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Later into the evening and especially overnight into Tuesday AM will be out next decent chance for some more showers and t-storms. Good news for the lawns, gardens, and farmers! Not so much for any fireworks shows.

As of now, we do hold onto a Marginal Risk (1/5) for a few isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail look to be the main threats within any development. However, the confidence of this forecast still remain low.

Timing for rain and t-storms is looking better past midnight, but development during Monday evening is still on the table. Expect some updates to this forecast over the next 12-18 hours.

If you plan to attend any fireworks shows, be sure to be prepared and check in with our Interactive Radar.

Next Week

Past the holiday weekend, a few more rain chances will scattered the week. Our best chance for now is still looking to come Tuesday AM. Early estimates have some areas receiving around 1″. The better chance for more rainfall will land SW of the Tri-Cities will lower amounts NE. Something we will keep you updated on.

Highs Tuesday back in the low 80s.

Wednesday has been trending drier at this point. A slight chance for showers will hold for now, but many are looking at a mostly dry day there.

Thursday and Friday will also carry some general shower chances, but the confidence isn’t as high at the moment. Probably can expect some dry time in-between any development for now. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday into next weekend is trending drier with some more sunshine! Highs still in the low 80s.

