Scouts help clean up local park following Bay City fireworks finale

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - After the grand finale of the Bay City Fireworks show Saturday night, local youth gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park Sunday morning to help clean up what was left behind.

Leaders of the scout and cub packs say that they do this every year.

The scouts arrived at the park around 8 a.m. to start working.

“No, it’s not small, it has gotten better over the last couple of years, they’ve piled trash by the trash cans when they were full and things like that. A few years back that wasn’t the case,” said Aaron Sofian, the leader of pack 3113.

Stacie Fleming, another leader, says the community is already grateful for the work of the scouts.

“Bay City does a really good job with their fireworks festival, and we like to say thank you and give back to them for all of the hard work that they put into this festival and the amazing firework show that they put on for the last three nights,” Fleming said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.