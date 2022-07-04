Dry conditions in mid-Michigan leaving farmer concerned

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - With the forecast being as dry as it has been, local farmers are feeling the pain.

“The crops are in dire need of rain,” said David Eickholt, owner of Eickholt Seed Farms.

Eickholt said his 1,100 acres of beans are thirsty.

“Now the plants are blossoming, and we need rain to help make more blossoms or if it’s too dry it won’t have the blossoms or it will abort the ones that are there, so we could use the rain right today,” Eickholt said.

Eickholt said the lack of rain can lead to other problems.

“It’s hard to kill weeds when the ground is dry,” Eickholt said. “The chemicals won’t kill weeds when you’re spraying them. They get hardened up and they just won’t absorb the chemical and they’re just difficult to control.”

TV5′s First Warn 5 forecast includes a chance for some measurable rain overnight into Tuesday.

Eickholt wants that to become a reality. He said the success of his bean crop depends on the amount of rain we see between now and the end of August.

“Well, if we could get a half-inch to an inch a week, it would benefit our crop immensely,” Eickholt said. “Where corn farmers, they need an inch plus for their crop. Corn requires a lot more water.”

Given all that, there’s actually a time Eickholt doesn’t want rain to fall. That’s next week when he begins to harvest his wheat.

Eickholt said at that point, rain could damage the crop. But Eickholt will be the first to tell you the weather isn’t perfect. He just hopes when all is said and done, it will be a successful growing season for mid-Michigan farmers.

“Everybody’s saying the same thing, we all want rain,” Eickholt said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.