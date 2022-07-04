Advertisement

Firefighters respond to house fire in Saginaw

Saginaw fire responds to house fire on Monday July 4th, 2022
Saginaw fire responds to house fire on Monday July 4th, 2022(WNEM)
By Rebecca Sweeney
Jul. 4, 2022
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews were sent to a house fire on Blackmore Street between Malden St. and Brokton St. on Monday. The call came in around 1:40 a.m., with Saginaw Fire Department responding.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is now under investigation.

