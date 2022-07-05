Auburn Cornfest’s 51st celebration to have Star Wars theme

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - The countdown is on for the Auburn Cornfest.

The tables and chairs will be set up and rides will arrive Monday night, with the festival starting on Thursday.

“The rides are going to start showing up here today,” said Dave Friebe, president of Auburn Improvement Management. “They store them, they leave, I’m not sure where they’re coming from but they’re going to actually drop them off here tonight already. We’ve opened up one of the gates for them just to drop off the rides and then we start setting up tomorrow already too.”

Last year saw more than 45,000 people across all four days. They hope to have even more this year.

“Oh I’m looking forward to the carnival again,” Friebe said. “You got to have those rides coming in for the kids. It’s just so much fun to get everybody down here, walking through the flea market, riding all the different kinds of rides for the little kids, the big kids, and then all the smells of the food.”

This year’s theme for the 51st celebration of Cornfest is based on the first Star Wars movie.

“We have a combine in the picture as like one of the starship destroyers, R2-D2 is a popcorn machine,” said Matt Tetloff, marketing director for Auburn Cornfest. “Instead of x-wings, we have crop dusters. So, we’re really proud of it. It was a great theme to go with this year, it was a lot of fun.”

Visitors can expect all of the classic Cornfest attractions including fishing, cornhole, and softball tournaments, dirt drag races, fireworks, and more.

Ride bracelets are $25 on Thursday and Sunday, and $30 on Friday and Saturday.

“So a lot of the machines are gas-powered, so their price went up a little bit from last year, but there are so many rides and everything to do I don’t think anybody’s really going to notice,” Tetloff said.

But they still need volunteers. You can reach out to the festival for help.

The fun begins Thursday evening with rides, games, and fireworks and runs through Sunday.

