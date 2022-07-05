Cooler and less humid tonight & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Any rain from Monday night quickly moved out Tuesday morning and as we head through the evening, skies should keep clearing as well, providing yet another dry evening for outdoor plans.

Despite the nicer skies, we are certainly feeling the humidity today as dew points have surged back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Thankfully for those hoping for relief, a cold front moving south of us this evening should allow cooler and drier air to move back in tonight and Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures are feeling more like the upper 80s and low 90s with the humidity factored in, but we should see humidity levels drop as we go through tonight and we should see temperatures fall off into the 70s near and after sunset (around 9:19 PM).

Skies will clear briefly tonight before clouds return late tonight. (WNEM)

Dry weather should continue as well, with no threat to your outdoor plans through the night. Skies will clear this evening before clouds return overnight, becoming mostly cloudy once again. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to middle 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Although we start cloudy, skies should clear out gradually through the day on Wednesday, so just like today, we should see some sunshine during the afternoon and the evening hours.

We should be much cooler Wednesday with a northeasterly wind. (WNEM)

Behind the cold front passing through Tuesday evening, we should be much less humid on Wednesday and with a northeasterly to east northeasterly wind through the day (5 to 15 miles per hour), highs should be much cooler as well. We should land in the middle to upper 70s away from the lakeshore, with upper 60s to middle 70s closer to the water.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday evening, but our next chance of rain could arrive as soon as the overnight hours. That area of low pressure will scoot by to our south, but the question is just how far south does it go. The farther south it goes, the lower chance of rain we have and we could miss out entirely.

A complex of thunderstorms and showers will pass by mostly to our south on Thursday. But it could come close enough to bring us some showers, too. (WNEM)

As it stands now, our southern counties would have the best chance for showers and storms into Thursday. But keep your expectations low as this won’t be a huge chance. For the sake of our neighbors who need the rain, hopefully it comes far enough north to bring at least parts of the area some showers.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the middle 50s to low 60s.

