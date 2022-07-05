Fire marshal: Midland apartment fire caused by air fryer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to an apartment fire in Midland Monday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the 5300 block of Dublin Avenue shortly after noon for the apartment fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming out of a front door and extinguished the small fire at the door, the Midland Fire Department said.

The small fire was caused by the apartment’s air fryer being put outside the apartment when it caught fire, the fire department stated. Crews then went into the building to extinguish a fire in the kitchen.

The resident of the apartment was medically evaluated and released.

One firefighter was evaluated for a medical issue and taken to a hospital. He was later released without being admitted.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

