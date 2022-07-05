Advertisement

Genesee Co. receiving $23.8M for head start education programs

The federal grants, totaling $23,808,091 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will support early childhood education for Genesee County children, according to Congressman Dan Kildee. Source: Pixabay
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County is receiving two new federal grants to fund head start education programs.

The federal grants, totaling $23,808,091 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will support early childhood education for Genesee County children, according to Congressman Dan Kildee. The grants will also support providing nutritious meals, health and development screenings, oral and mental health support, and behavioral and special needs services.

“Head Start is a life changing early education program that gives children and their families a brighter future,” Kildee said. “I am proud to announce these grants to help enhance early childhood education in mid-Michigan, and I am grateful to the teachers, workers and volunteers who support these programs.”

The following organizations’ health centers in mid-Michigan will receive the federal grants:

· Genesee County will receive $10,421,276.

· Genesee Intermediate School District will receive $13,386,815.

