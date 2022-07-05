Advertisement

Michigan Lottery introduces first-ever $50 instant game ticket

The Michigan Lottery is celebrating 50 years with a new game.
The Michigan Lottery is celebrating 50 years with a new game.(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery is celebrating 50 years with its first-ever $50 instant game ticket.

The $300 million Diamond Riches game launched Tuesday, July 5. It offers lottery players a chance to win more than $300 million in prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million.

The $6 million top prize is the largest prize ever offered on an instant game in the state.

In addition to three $6 million top prizes, the game also offers 100 $50,000 prizes, the Michigan Lottery said.

Each non-winning ticket is eligible for a second-chance prize ranging from $500 to $100,000. Players can enter by scanning non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by Nov. 13.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Iosco County Monday afternoon.
Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Iosco Co. crash
The countdown is on for the Auburn Cornfest.
Auburn Cornfest’s 51st celebration to have Star Wars theme
Holiday travelers are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this weekend.
Expert warns to be cautious of COVID while traveling for holiday weekend
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, July 5th