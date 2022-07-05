Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Iosco Co. crash

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Iosco County Monday afternoon.

It happened about 1:50 p.m. on M-65 near Rollway Road in Plainfield Township.

The 87-year-old East Tawas man was riding a motorcycle south on M-65 when he lost control in the curves, veered off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder and lost control, sending him and the bike into the woods, Michigan State Police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

