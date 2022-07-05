Rain ending Tuesday morning, humidity higher than Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heavier rain held off just long enough Monday evening to allow for area fireworks shows to go on a good note! Rain and storms eventually started picking up overnight and have brought damp roadways to the area this morning. By the afternoon, dry weather is expected to take hold. With residual moisture around behind this morning’s rain, humidity levels will be a little higher than they were Monday.

Today

The rain moving through this morning is mostly focused to the south, our northern and western counties have since seen it come to an end, though damp roadways still remain. A power outage is being reported near Pierson Road and I-75 in Flint, which may have been caused by the thunderstorm that moved through there earlier this morning.

More pop-up showers can be expected through mid-morning, though by the afternoon skies will clear out with sunshine making a return. A weak cold front passing through won’t cool down temperatures much as the region still makes its way into the 80s. The Tri-Cities will check in around 85 to 86 degrees, Flint will be closer to 87, and our northern counties and the Thumb will land around 81 to 83 degrees. Today’s wind will be comparable in speed to Monday, between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, but the direction today will turn west northwesterly.

Highs Tuesday will be slightly lower than Monday. (WNEM)

Humidity levels today will be higher than Monday as dew points reach up to around 70 degrees at times. Despite the higher humidity, the air temperatures will keep heat index values in the 80s, maxing out around 90 this afternoon.

Dew points near 70 degrees will make it feel quite humid today! (WNEM)

This Evening & Tonight

The evening is shaping up to be really nice with sunshine and mild temperatures! Sunset is around 9:19 PM. Some clouds make a return during the overnight hours, though no rain is expected. Overall, expect variably cloudy skies overnight with comfortable temperatures falling down to around 62 degrees. Our northern counties and parts of the Thumb will actually see their way into the 50s tonight. The wind will make a shift to the northeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Skies stay variably cloudy Wednesday with dry weather still expected. It will be cooler behind Tuesday’s cold front, though, with highs only up to around 78 degrees. A northeasterly wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep the Thumb and shoreline cooler tomorrow too. Humidity levels will drop back off before they start to peak again on Thursday.

Temperatures will be comfortable Wednesday with highs only landing in the upper 70s by the afternoon. (WNEM)

Another rain chance comes in on Thursday, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

