18-year-old killed, teen injured in mobile home shooting, police say

FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting at a Flint Township mobile home Tuesday night, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an 18-year-old man who was shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into the home, police said.

A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also injured in the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and expected to survive, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled in an unknown direction. A canine track was initiated but was inconclusive, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Flint Township Police Det. Lopez at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.

