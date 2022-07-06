Advertisement

Bay City State Park receiving $1.5M for visitor center

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced $15.9 million will be going to 10...
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City State Park is getting money from the state to upgrade its visitor center.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced $15.9 million will be going to 10 different projects at Michigan state parks.

The Bay City State Park will use $1.5 million to renovate the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, which includes adding a new science lab.

It’s all part of the DNR’s phase one funding from the $4.8 billion Building Michigan Together infrastructure package signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It included $250 million for renovations at state parks and building a new state park in Flint.

