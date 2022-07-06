Cooler & pleasant Wednesday, rain chances slim on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday saw a nice end to the day with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. We’re starting off on a cloudy note this morning, but rain in the southern lower peninsula looks like it’ll stay there. Today will feel like a change of pace temperature-wise as conditions will be cooler, yet comfortable. The rain chance Thursday is continuing to trend drier, and without that, we’ll be off on a quite a dry footing for the upcoming weekend.

Today & This Evening

Out the door we have dry weather in Mid-Michigan, but clouds are overhead. Expect good conditions out on the roadways, though! As mentioned above, today will be cooler than yesterday, and our humidity levels will continue to fall down more. The cooldown is due to a northeasterly wind, speeds will check-in between 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will do a similar dance to Tuesday where the day starts off cloudy, but by late-afternoon more sunshine will start to make a return. Any evening plans you have will be in great shape once again, and sunset comes in around 9:19 PM!

Wednesday will see cooler temperatures all across the area with a northeasterly wind. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be clear-mostly clear to start off, but we’ll head back towards a partly cloudy coverage by Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be comfortable as we head down to around 59 degrees. Out northern counties will be slightly cooler, lows there will reach around 55 degrees. The wind stays northeasterly, though speeds slow back to around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night sees comfortable temperatures, a little cooler than Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Thursday

The day will be off to a nice start, your morning commute will be in good shape! There was a rain chance hovering around Thursday earlier in the week, but that chance is continuing to trend lower as we near Thursday. The system that was project to bring the rain has continued to shift farther away from the Great Lakes, but is also drying out. As the weak disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere pass by on Thursday, just a few showers are possible at best. This will not be a soaking rain for Mid-Michigan.

Rainfall will mostly miss the area Thursday, then more dry weather continues into the weekend. (WNEM)

After the Thursday timeframe, we’re still looking dry Friday and into the weekend. This will be great for any outdoor activities you have, but for the farmers and gardeners, keep up on the watering if you’re able to! Check out the comfortable weekend temperatures on full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.