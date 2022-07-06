Friends, family plea for help solving deadly hit-and-run crash, $3K reward offered

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Friends and family members are pleading for help solving a deadly hit-and-run crash.

A $3,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Lonnie Williams, 52. Crime Stoppers is contributing $2,500, while Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is adding $500 to the reward.

About 10:20 p.m. on May 30, Williams was struck from behind by a vehicle while on his motorcycle on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint. Williams died three days later from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after the crash. Investigators are searching for a 1999 to 2006 gold or silver GMC Yukon.

Friends and family members are pleading for help solving a deadly hit-and-run crash. (Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Anyone with more information about the crash can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL. Only tips received through Crime Stoppers that help lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Williams served as a member of Flint’s blight department, according to Neeley.

