Man hits, kills wife with SUV while leaving parking space, police say

By Hayden Elliott
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a local church.

Police say an 82-year-old Cass City man was leaving a parking space in the parking lot of Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Gagetown about 9:50 p.m. on July 5 when he struck and killed his 80-year-old wife with his 2021 Ford Explorer.

Witnesses told investigators the couple had been volunteering at a food drive at the church prior to the incident and the victim was carrying a bag of trash to another trash bin located in the parking lot.

Police say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

