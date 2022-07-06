Advertisement

One person shot on Flint’s north side

Flint Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The shooting happened near the 5000 block of Griggs Drive on Wednesday afternoon, July 6.

One person was shot and they are in good condition, according to the Flint Police Department.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

