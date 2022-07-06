Quiet weather rolls on with minimal chance for rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After another cloudy start to the day, we’re starting to see the sun break out once again around Mid-Michigan.

Although we’ll have a few more rounds of clouds coming through Mid-Michigan as we enter the second half of the workweek, our threat for rain remains very low through Sunday. It wouldn’t be completely shocking to see a few areas added to drought stage, or more added to the abnormally dry category by the time the next Drought Monitor comes out Thursday morning.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, expect a cooler night than yesterday, with many of us only getting into the 70s today, with some 60s along the lakeshore. With skies clearing and our northeasterly breeze backing off to 5-10 miles per hour overnight, expect a quick cool down with a mix of 50s to around 60 for overnight lows.

Lows should be cooler around the area for Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Similar to last night, we’ll have a clearing trend early this evening, with a chance for clouds to move back in overnight and early Thursday.

Thursday

A disturbance that was expected to bring us a chance of showers on Thursday of this week seems to be trending further away from us with every round of data that comes in, so at this point, we’ve dropped the chance for showers on Thursday.

Highs will be warmer tomorrow. (WNEM)

Skies will be a bit variable with periods of clouds and sun, but overall it should be a quiet day. High temperatures are expected to return to the 80s in many areas tomorrow, with a light and variable wind.

An approaching cold front will move into the area late Thursday into Friday and will try to bring some showers, but our chances appear very low. Most will likely just see a few extra clouds overnight into the first half of Friday.

We’ll keep our eyes on any shower possibilities if they happen to go up, but don’t count on it for now. Even if showers would develop, they likely wouldn’t be meaningful.

Weekend Outlook

Although it won’t help those who need rain, at the very least we’re looking at a beautiful weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to feature mostly sunny skies from start to finish, with temperatures remaining very pleasant in the 70s and 80s. Humidity levels should remain very low, too.

As always, we’ll stay on top of any changes as we get closer to the weekend.

It should be a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

