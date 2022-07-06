Rising inflation impacting property taxes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Summer tax bills are popping up in mailboxes all across mid-Michigan and homeowners could be in for a little surprise.

“Just like that cost, you know, when you go to the store, the cost to buy eggs, milk, and gas and everything else the price of the amount of your property taxes is also affected by inflation,” said Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak.

Skyrocketing inflation is having an effect on the amount of property taxes you will be paying this year.

“We’ve seen the last couple of years, you’ve seen last year, and 2021 you saw an increase of 1.4 percent, which has been pretty standard if you look over the last, you know, 15 years they’ve been between one and you know, one and a half percent or a little higher, maybe two,” Novak said. “What you’ve seen this year in 2022 is you’re seeing it’s set at 3.3 percent of an inflationary adjustment.”

The Michigan Department of Treasury uses an inflation rate multiplier to calculate property taxes. Inflation is a factor in determining taxable values on homes.

Novak said the cap of 3.3 percent is part of a proposal which was added to the state constitution in 1994.

“High rate of inflation was causing these high rates of property taxes so, the legislature said, ‘well, let’s kind of fix this problem,’” Novak said. “And we’ll limit or control the potential increases in tax in property taxes so they attach the values so they can’t rise faster than the rate of inflation or 5 percent, whatever is lower.”

Novak said new homeowners will see a bigger increase in their property taxes compared to previous owners.

The inflation rate adjustment for this year’s property taxes is more than 3 percent, but it’s the highest it has been in more than a decade. For comparison, the last time the inflation rate was this high was in 2007 right before the 2008 recession.

