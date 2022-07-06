Suspect arrested in Montrose shooting

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect after one person was shot at a Montrose apartment complex.

On Tuesday, July 5 at 10:42 p.m., officers from the Montrose Township Police Department were sent to Beech Trail Apartments, located at 301 Coke Drive, for a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived, one female was shot after several gunshots were fired by the suspect, police said.

The suspect fled into the woods behind the apartment complex where officers lost sight, Montrose Township Police said.

The victim was treated by officers and taken to a local hospital. She was treated for her gunshot wound and was later released from the hospital.

On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the suspect was found in Flushing and taken into custody.

The investigation will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for appropriate charges, police stated.

