Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Montrose shooting

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect after one person was shot at a Montrose apartment complex.

On Tuesday, July 5 at 10:42 p.m., officers from the Montrose Township Police Department were sent to Beech Trail Apartments, located at 301 Coke Drive, for a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived, one female was shot after several gunshots were fired by the suspect, police said.

The suspect fled into the woods behind the apartment complex where officers lost sight, Montrose Township Police said.

The victim was treated by officers and taken to a local hospital. She was treated for her gunshot wound and was later released from the hospital.

On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the suspect was found in Flushing and taken into custody.

The investigation will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for appropriate charges, police stated.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.
Man hits, kills wife with SUV while leaving parking space, police say
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday afternoon, July 6.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, July 6