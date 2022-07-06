Volunteers needed to finish Bay Area Veterans and Learning Center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay Veterans Foundation is almost at the finish line for the completion of the Bay Area Veterans and Learning Center, but they need a little help to cross it.

“Really need people for higher-up work and for general painting,” said Mike Jamrog, treasurer of Bay Veterans Foundation.

The group is in need of six to 10 volunteers to help with painting and clearing out their newly built workshop.

“The painting and some good strong bodies helping us move this in these items out to various places,” Jamrog said. “That’s what we’re really going to be looking for some volunteers for.”

The organization has a contractor scheduled for the middle of July to begin work on resurfacing the workshop floor.

If the work is not completed before the contractor shows up, it could take months to get the contractor scheduled for the job again.

“All the contractors are pretty booked up,” Jamrog said. “So once we have a spot, we want to make sure that we keep that spot.”

Board members for the organization say the work will get done but it would be a lot easier and quicker if they add volunteers to help.

“Well, there’s a lot of us seasoned veterans that will be logging some longer hours,” Jamrog said.

Organizers said if they don’t complete the work by the end of this week, it could push back their intended opening day of Oct. 1 to the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.