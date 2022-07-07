Final approval for Four Lakes Task Force assessment could come next week

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Four Lakes Task Force has almost completed assessing the damages from the 2020 dam failures that caused widespread flooding throughout multiple mid-Michigan counties.

Even residents who do not live on the lakes are being asked to pay to help repair the lakes and dams.

The Four Lakes Tasks Force is expected to get the final approval on their assessment very soon.

“The last big step on this is getting approval from the counties for the assessment. And we are going to ask for that approval on the 12th of July,” said Dave Rothman, vice president of the Four Lakes Task Force.

Rothman is talking about the final hurdle for the special assessment of operations and maintenance in Gladwin and Midland counties.

The Gladwin and Midland County Boards of Commissioners will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Meridian High School to vote on the assessment. If approved, and there are no appeals filed in circuit court, residents will see an increase in their property tax.

“We expect that the tax bills that are issued and that are actually mailed out in December of this year will include the special assessment for operation and maintenance,” Rothman said.

It is not just people who live along the water. Rothman said everyone will pitch in.

“There will be an assessment, I should say it’s what’s called an at-large assessment, that will apply to Gladwin County and to Midland County in general. So, they will each pay some part of the operations and maintenance assessment,” Rothman said.

Rothman said the days of using hydroelectric power to fund the lakes and dams are over. The licenses have been taken away and the equipment for that no longer works.

“We are going to expect the people around the lakes who are benefitting from the presence of the lakes to be the source of the money for operation and maintenance. And that will be an ongoing cost as long as the lakes are in place,” Rothman said.

Rothman said a no vote by the county commissioners would hamper the recovery process.

“We don’t want to throw a year or two delay into that by trying to scramble around and find some other way to get money to operate and maintain the dams,” Rothman said.

