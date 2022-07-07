Flint Bishop awarded $3.5M for terminal roof repair

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Bishop International Airport will receive $3.5 million to repair a terminal roof.

The federal funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Congressman Dan Kildee, secured the funds in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” Stabenow said. “This funding is another critical piece of the infrastructure investments coming to our state and will improve customer experiences at our airports.”

The Airport Terminal Program is one of three aviation programs created by the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants.

“Our airport is a gateway to the world for those traveling from Southeast and Mid-Michigan, so these investments are crucial in allowing us to maintain a beautiful facility the entire region can be proud of. Flint Bishop Airport is growing and it’s important the terminal has up to date infrastructure to support the growth. We appreciate Senators Stabenow and Peters and Congressman Kildee for their support and we look forward to continuing our great partnership,” Flint Bishop International Airport CEO Nino Sapone said.

