Main Street in Birch Run reopens after reported gas leak

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Main Street at Beyer Street in Birch Run has reopened after a gas leak was reported.

The leak happened about 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 in the 8600 block of Main Street when a contractor dug into a service line with a shovel while they were working on a communications line in the area, according to a Consumers Energy spokesperson.

The Consumers Energy spokesperson said the gas leak was minimal as the individual service line goes to one customer.

