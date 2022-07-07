Mainly dry into the weekend, small rain chance Friday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a mostly dry forecast going into late week and the weekend. Rain chances will be hard to come by. Looks like we have to wait until next week for more appreciable chances to return.

Temperatures will stay closer to average, but still looking at plenty of warm days ahead. A break from the humidity this weekend too.

Tonight

We expect another dry end to the day going later into the evening and overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies for many will carry into Friday morning. Should be good to go weather wise for any late evening outdoor plans!

Watering your lawns and gardens will be most beneficial in the morning or early evening before sunset and not during peak heating in the afternoon. This will help to avoid water lost to evaporation.

Lows tonight will drop back into the low 60s. Some 50s north of the Bay into Friday morning. Winds are light from the SW, eventually going more north past midnight around 5-10 mph.

Friday

Variably cloudy skies for many look likely starting the morning hours. A cold front will be moving through from north to south going into the afternoon. A slim chance for a shower will be there mainly south of the Tri-Cities near Flint, but that chance is still low. ~20%.

Dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will limit the development of showers throughout the day, so many will get through the day dry. Areas north of the Bay will have the best chance of a dry day.

Highs Friday will only reach into the 70s near 80. NE winds will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20 mph.

Decreasing clouds into the evening and overnight hours will be more likely. Lows more comfortable in the 50s with less humidity. A decent night for open windows!

Weekend Outlook

Saturday & Sunday are looking very nice with some more sunshine and less humidity.

Saturday reaching into the 70s near 80, Sunday into the 80s. Outdoor plans should be in good shape!

We will track another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned!

