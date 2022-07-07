Advertisement

Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a condo complex fire in Thomas...
Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a condo complex fire in Thomas Township.(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a condo complex fire in Thomas Township.

The Thomas Township Fire Chief said they received the call about a fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

All of the residents were able to get out safely, according to the fire chief.

Some residents told TV5 they were worried about their pets being stuck in the fire.

At least 19 units and over 20 residents have been displaced because of the fire.

The Red Cross has set up a center at Hemlock Middle School to help any residents who have been displaced.

Several fire departments from across Saginaw County are at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here is a look at tonight’s top stories.
TV5 news update: Thursday evening, July 7
Residents react to Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes
Residents react to Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes
As millions of travelers head out for their summer vacations, many could find their plans have...
Airport to travelers: Staffing shortages will get better
As millions of travelers head out for their summer vacations, many could find their plans have...
Airport to travelers: Staffing shortages will get better