Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a condo complex fire in Thomas Township.

The Thomas Township Fire Chief said they received the call about a fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

All of the residents were able to get out safely, according to the fire chief.

Some residents told TV5 they were worried about their pets being stuck in the fire.

At least 19 units and over 20 residents have been displaced because of the fire.

The Red Cross has set up a center at Hemlock Middle School to help any residents who have been displaced.

Several fire departments from across Saginaw County are at the scene.

